Three soldiers killed in upstate NY military helicopter crash

MENDON, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Three soldiers died Wednesday in a military helicopter crash in upstate New York.

Officials said three soldiers on board the New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter were killed in the crash while on a routine training mission.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mendon, a suburb of Rochester, NewsNation affiliate WROC reports. Witnesses said they saw the helicopter flying low to the ground before it crashed.

State police, the Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments all responded to the scene. The crash is under investigation.

