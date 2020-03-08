Three people shot at a Hickory Hill home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are critically hurt and one person will be okay after a shooting in Hickory Hill on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Sandy Park Drive near Berrypick Lane.

According to a tweet from the Memphis Police Department, two people were transported in critical condition to the Regional Medical Center. A third person was also taken to the Regional Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4594 Sandy Park. Preliminary info: three individuals have been shot. Two victims were xported in critical condition. One victim was xported in non-critical condition. It is unknown if the suspect/s and victims are known to each other. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 8, 2020

Memphis police say it is not clear if the victims and suspect knew each other.