Three people shot at a Hickory Hill home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are critically hurt and one person will be okay after a shooting in Hickory Hill on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Sandy Park Drive near Berrypick Lane.

According to a tweet from the Memphis Police Department, two people were transported in critical condition to the Regional Medical Center. A third person was also taken to the Regional Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

Memphis police say it is not clear if the victims and suspect knew each other.

