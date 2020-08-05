Three people injured in South Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following a crash Tuesday night in South Memphis, police said.

Officers responded to the crash just before 10 p.m. at Boyd Street and Tate Avenue.

Police initially said a man and a woman were injured in the crash. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the woman in non-critical condition.

MPD then said a third victim was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is still an active investigation.