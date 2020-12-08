Three people injured in Midtown shooting along Union Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were treated for injuries after a shooting in Midtown early Tuesday morning.

Police told WREG they believe the individuals were in a car near the corner of Lauderdale and Union when someone opened fire. All three victims were injured with two of them sustaining gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims were discovered about two miles away at Union and Belvedere.

No suspect information was released. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.