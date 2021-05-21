Three people injured after bullets go flying in Frayser neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Frayser.

According to Memphis Police, a woman and two men were shot in the 4200 block of Wagon Wheel around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. All three were transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Authorities have not released any information on the shooting, but neighbors described the incident as “massive.” Luther Wilson, who has lived in the area for 20 years and is a member of the Neighborhood Watch, told WREG’s Quametra Wilborn that he was on his way to bed when he heard about 10 gunshots outside.

That’s when one of the bullets burst through his window, traveling all the way to the opposite end of the street from where the shooters were.

“I heard the glass falling so I went into the front room and that’s what it was,” he said. “They had shot in my house.”

He said he’s never seen such violence.

“Just like a war,” he added. “It was ridiculous.”

Another woman told us her children took cover inside their home in order to avoid getting shot.

No arrests have been made at this time. It’s unclear if the people injured were involved in the incident or bystanders. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.