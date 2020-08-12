Three people indicted after dog mauls woman to death in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grand jury indicted three people on reckless homicide charges after authorities say their dog mauled a woman to death.

Phyllis Jones, her daughter Kimberly Jordan, and Jordan’s son Dedricz Perry were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said.

Officials say on April 22, a woman’s body was found in the 1200 block of Capital Avenue in New Chicago, a neighborhood in North Memphis. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Doris Arrington, who lived in the area.

When police arrived on the scene, they said her body had severe trauma to her legs and arms, which appeared to be animal bites. Police say Arrington died of massive blood loss.

Officers started their investigation by canvassing the scene, which led them to a nearby house where they saw four dogs with blood on their mouths and coats. They said the animals belonged to Jones, Jordan and Perry.

Investigators said Memphis Animal Services and the Mayor’s Action Center both had received complaints about the dogs’ aggressive behavior and their ability to escape.