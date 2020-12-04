Three people escape early morning house fire in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were displaced after an overnight fire ripped through a home in southwest Memphis.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Friday near the corner of Old Horn Lake and West Mitchell.

Firefighters said the three people inside all got out after fire ripped through a bedroom. It’s believed that someone was smoking when it happened.

The Red Cross stepped in to help those victims find a new place to stay.

