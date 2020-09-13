Three people ambushed and shot at a man who was with his son, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for three people who allegedly shot at a man while he was dropping his son off at his son’s mother’s house.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened in 3800 block of Briar Place around 11:36 a.m. on Sunday. A man dropped off his son, at his son’s mother’s house and shortly after, the ambush occurred.

As the shooting was going on, the minor was nearby. MPD said all three males left the area then returned, firing multiple shots again at the victim.

MPD said then the suspects fled the area in a gray Pontiac Grand Prix with left front fender damage. All three suspects wore face masks, and the shooting happened right under MPD skycop cameras.

The vehicle MPD said they are looking for is a gray Pontiac Grand Prix, 2000’s model. but there is no tag information, at this time.

MPD said the first suspect is a Black male with a dark complexion, long dreads, 5-foot-10, stocky build, wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans. The second suspect is a black male, fair complexion, wearing a gray muscle shirt, black basketball shorts. He is approximately 5-foot 8, with a thin build.

And the third suspect is a black make with a dark complexion. He is 5-foot-9, wearing all black clothing and red/black flip flops.No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.