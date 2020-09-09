MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say three people killed in a small plane crash near a Tennessee airport were National Guard members.
Tennessee National Guard spokesman Chris Messina said the identities of the three killed in the crash would be released later Wednesday.
Messina said the Guard members were on leave at the time of the crash. The three were aboard a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane that crashed near Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville on Tuesday.
The National Transportation Safety Board says the plane took off from the airport and crashed in a nearby field.
- Witness: Barbershop shooting may have been set-up
- Salvation Army nixes bell ringers opts for virtual kettles
- Three National Guard members killed in small plane crash in Tennessee
- Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson announces additional 11 deaths, 499 positive PCR and antigen tests
- Former LeMoyne-Owen basketball star, Harlem Globetrotter David ‘Smokey’ Gaines dies