Three National Guard members killed in small plane crash in Tennessee

Investigators examine a single-engine Piper that crashed in a field off Airport Lake Road on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, near Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville, Tenn. All three occupants were killed. (James Clark/Southern Standard via AP)

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say three people killed in a small plane crash near a Tennessee airport were National Guard members.

Tennessee National Guard spokesman Chris Messina said the identities of the three killed in the crash would be released later Wednesday.

Messina said the Guard members were on leave at the time of the crash. The three were aboard a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane that crashed near Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville on Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the plane took off from the airport and crashed in a nearby field.