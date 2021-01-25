Three more men arrested in connection to I-240, Poplar Avenue shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three more men have been arrested in connection to a shooting on I-240 at Poplar Avenue last year.

Jacquez Dockery, Tarrenzo Pennington and Dontavious McCollins were booked into the Shelby County Jail over the weekend each charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm. McCollins and Pennington were also charged with especially aggravated robbery.

On November 29, police responded to an accident in East Memphis and found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot in his side. He told police after the shooting and crash a man approached his vehicle, pistol whipped him and took his credit card and demanded his pin number.

Investigators say TDOT cameras captured video of multiple suspects at the crash scene. Another surveillance video captured three suspects using the man’s bank card at the Grizzly Mart located at 1700 East Holmes Road.

Authorities believe McCollins and Pennington were two of the suspects seen at the Grizzly Mart.

Anton Dyer and Allonzo Humphreys

Last week, police arrested two men in connection to the shooting. They identified the alleged shooter as Anton Dyer, 19, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

A second man, Allonzo Humphreys, 18, was charged with especially aggravated robbery, but claims he had nothing to do with the shooting.

Alan Pennington

Pierre Williams

Two more suspects, Alan Pennington and Pierre Williams, are still at large. If you know where they are, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.