Three Mid-South men considered witnesses in Rayshard Brooks shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Wednesday afternoon press conference revealed three of the witnesses to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta hail from the Mid-South.

An attorney representing all three witnesses said that one of the officer’s bullets only narrowly missed his clients as they sat in their vehicle in a Wendy’s parking lot June 12.

“One of those bullets entered my clients’ vehicle, almost killing them. We could be here talking about four murders,” said attorney Shean Williams.

Although the witnesses attended Wednesday’s press conference, none of them spoke. Their attorney says they have been speaking to investigators, though.

He said their statement “confirms that at no time was Mr. Brooks ever a threat to anyone, including the officers in that Wendy’s parking lot. My clients’ statements confirm that Mr. Brooks was running, his back was turned.”

Prosecutors say video evidence backs up their accounts.

They have charged former officer Garrett Rolfe with 11 criminal charges, including murder.

“Officer Rolfe actually kicked Mr. Brooks while he laid on the ground there fighting for his life,” said Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Another officer, Devin Brosnan, faces three charges, including aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks’ shoulders.

“The demeanor of the officers immediately after the shooting did not reflect any fear or danger of Mr. Brooks, said Howard.