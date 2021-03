MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are on the run after a shooting in Midtown left one person in critical condition.

It happened Thursday around noon near Claybrook and Tutwiler, Memphis Police said.

One transported in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting near Claybrook and Tutwiler@3onyourside pic.twitter.com/2o1I3uET7c — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) March 4, 2021

Three men fled the scene in an Infiniti after the shooting. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.