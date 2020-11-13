Three men wanted after deadly Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three armed men are on the run after a deadly shooting in Orange Mound.
Police said two men were shot in the parking lot of the Save-A-Stop on Pendleton. One of them was hit several times and died on the scene while the other was rushed into surgery at the hospital.
Authorities have not released additional suspect information.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
