Three men charged with attempted murder after detective shot at

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after police say they opened fire on a detective with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Earnest Ryan, Mohamed Sambe and Lance Tate were charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

It happened early Monday morning when a detective began following a white Infinit Q50 believed to be involved in a recent carjacking. The detective had just turned onto Quince Road from Riverdale when at least 15 shots were fired.

Police noted the vehicle was angled in such a way across the street that the detective was led to believe the subjects were waiting for him.

The vehicle fled the scene but was located again several hours later on Cross Creek Court with Ryan, Tate and Sambe inside. All three later admitted to being in the vehicle during the shooting, and two of them admitted that someone inside fired shots at a vehicle they believed to be following them.

Authorities said the detective was not injured during the shooting.