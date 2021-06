This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fiery crash along Jackson Avenue sent three juveniles and an adult to the hospital with injuries.

According to police, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Jackson around 6 a.m. Monday and discovered two vehicles had been involved in an accident with one of them catching fire.

All of those injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.