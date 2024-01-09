HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for three teenagers who escaped from the Henley-Young-Patton Youth Detention Center overnight.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said 16-year-old Robert Smith, 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, and 15-year-old Jashon Jones escaped from the facility following a large disturbance around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 7.

Robert Smith (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Tayshon Holmes (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jashon Jones (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

During the disturbance at the youth detention center, three other detainees were injured and taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the sheriff. Officials said they were returned to the facility.

The teens are accused of stealing a blue 2007 Jeep Liberty CFB 0901 from the parking lot of the the Henley-Young-Patton Youth Detention Center. The sheriff said a gun was believed to be in the stolen vehicle.

Just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Jones said the stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied in the 1900 block of Wilson Street.

Investigators believe the escapees were involved in a carjacking near Fortification Street around noon. Jones said a white Med-Transit Dodge Van was stolen. Capitol police are investigating the carjacking.

The carjacked van was later recovered in Adams County.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the trio carjacked a woman before 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Stanton Baptist Church after she refused to give them her cell phone. Patten said the woman was shot in the back and neck, and she was left on the side of the road.

Patten said the trio took the woman’s bronze/gold-colored 2015 Ford Fusion with the Mississippi tag ADC8276 in Adams County and fled toward Natchez. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The victim was taken to Merit Health, and her condition is unknown at this time.

This is not the first time the three have escaped from the youth detention center. The trio escaped from the facility in June 2023, but they were later recaptured.

Jones said the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is only a responding and investigating agency for the youth detention center.

“We are not responsible for the day to day operations or staff at the facility. The County Administrator’s Office is the governing body of the facility and staff,” the sheriff stated.

Anyone with information on the trio’s whereabouts can contact law enforcement.