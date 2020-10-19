Three employees of local tax business accused of stealing $1.1 million in COVID relief funds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three employees of a local tax business have been accused of stealing $1.1 million in COVID-19 relief funds.
From April to June 2020, Brandy Scaife, 42, Janisha Jones, 22, and Sharika Carpenter, 42, of Better Days Tax Service submitted more than 400 applications for Economic Injury Disaster loans, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Those funds were supposed to go to those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The trio allegedly submitted the applications using false information and obtained $1.1 million through the scheme.
If convicted, they each face up to 30 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole.
Photos of the accused were not released.
