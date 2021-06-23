Three detainees escape Fayette County youth detention facility

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A search is underway for three detainees who escaped from a Fayette County youth detention facility.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the three 17-year-olds escaped the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville around 1 a.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear how they escaped or if they had any help once outside the facility.

By law, authorities cannot identify the juveniles or give any identifying information. However, they did tell us that two are from the Memphis area and the other is from Chattanooga. One of the juveniles has also managed to escape in the past.

They also revealed that the juveniles have violent histories, having been detained on homicide, aggravated robbery and theft of property charges.

Deputies are actively searching the scene and encouraged those in the area to be cautious. If you know anything about this case, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456.