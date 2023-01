MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday.

According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street.

Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD says three suspects have been detained, and this is an ongoing investigation.