Three dead, one critical after wrecks in northeast Memphis

Crash scene at Ridgemont and Trudy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were killed and one left in critical condition Monday in two separate wrecks that happened minutes apart in northeast Memphis and Raleigh.

Officers responded to a crash at Interstate 40 and Chelsea around 5 p.m. Memphis Police said Multiple vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle.

One victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition and was pronounced dead.

At 5:45, officers responded to a two-car crash at Ridgemont and Trudy.

Two victims were pronounced deceased on the scene, while another victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police are investigating both wrecks.

