Three dead after three shootings on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are dead after Memphis police responded to three different shooting calls on Saturday.

The first incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in a strip mall parking lot on South Highland, just south of Park Avenue.

Police say a man was shot after getting in a fight with a group of 15 people.

A man was shot and later died.

At the the Riviera Apartments on Ellsworth, a woman was shot dead around 2 p.m.

Neighbors describe her as ‘older.’

“I heard a shot go off, then I looked out the window and when I looked out the window, I just seen police everywhere,” neighbor William Love said.

Police say the shooter was the woman’s neighbor.

“We never had a problem over there. Matter of fact, we’ve never had a problem over like that since I’ve been over here…” Love said.

The last shooting happened after 6:30 p.m. at the Snappy Mart on the corner of Madison Avenue and Cleveland.

A clerk says a man and woman were arguing with a man inside the store. After the group went outside, police say the man was shot and killed.

A man and woman who were captured on surveillance video and investigators are looking for them.

No one has been arrested in any of the investigations.