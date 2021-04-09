Three children hurt in separate shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children were injured overnight in three separate shootings across the city of Memphis.

One juvenile was discovered at the Q-Mart near the corner of South Third and South Parkway. Police roped off the parking lot along with a SUV with a shattered window.

Minutes later, police were call to North Fourth Street near Greenlaw Park after another child was shot.

The third shooting happened along Ezell Street in East Memphis. Police said that teenager was inside a home when someone drove by and started shooting. The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with non-critical injuries.

If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.