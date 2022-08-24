MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are charged along with a 26-year-old man in a carjacking at a Walgreens at Park Avenue and Highland Street.

Police said it happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday when a woman was approached by two males armed with handguns. They demanded her 2017 Chevy Cruze and drove it away.

Officers found the car minutes later, just a few blocks away. When they tried to stop the driver, the suspects drove for a distance, then bailed out and ran.

A helicopter and dog were called out to search the area, and all three suspects were found.

Ellis Thompson was identified as the driver. Police say he was a convivted felon who was carrying a stolen handgun.

Thompson was charged with auto theft, evading arrest in a vehicle and on foot, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The teenagers, who were not identified, are charged with carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and evading arrest.