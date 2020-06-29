Three charged after robbery attempt; no charges for victim who shot teen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers are facing charges in an alleged robbery attempt that turned deadly when the victim turned a gun on them Sunday, police said.

Memphis Police responded to an attempted robbery on South Perkins around 5:30 p.m. where a woman reportedly shot at the suspects who fled in a silver car.

The shooting killed a 15-year-old, who was later dropped off at a hospital by the other three.

Police on Monday said the district attorney’s office was not filing charges against the victim, who was protecting herself during a robbery attempt.

But the remaining three teens — ages 15, 16 and 17 — were charged with attempted carjacking and attempted auto theft, police said.

The 16-year-old was also charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony. They were taken to Juvenile Court.

The car the four were driving had been reported stolen June 28 from the 2800 block of Kirby, police said.

Share this story

Latest News

More News