Three charged after robbery attempt; no charges for victim who shot teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers are facing charges in an alleged robbery attempt that turned deadly when the victim turned a gun on them Sunday, police said.

Memphis Police responded to an attempted robbery on South Perkins around 5:30 p.m. where a woman reportedly shot at the suspects who fled in a silver car.

The shooting killed a 15-year-old, who was later dropped off at a hospital by the other three.

Police on Monday said the district attorney’s office was not filing charges against the victim, who was protecting herself during a robbery attempt.

But the remaining three teens — ages 15, 16 and 17 — were charged with attempted carjacking and attempted auto theft, police said.

The 16-year-old was also charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony. They were taken to Juvenile Court.

The car the four were driving had been reported stolen June 28 from the 2800 block of Kirby, police said.