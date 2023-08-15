MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A train derailed in Midtown early Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to Watch Command, three box cars derailed at Cox and Central. No injuries or spills have been reported.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.