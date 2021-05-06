Three arrested in connection with deadly double shooting at Arlington McDonald’s

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly double shooting at a McDonald’s in Arlington.

Deputies responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s on Highway 70 near Airline Road on December 7, 2020. One person, later identified as 19-year-old Anthony Grayson, was pronounced dead on the scene, while another victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Late Thursday evening, SCSO announced 18-year-old Anterion Springfield, 20-year-old Montre Jeter and 27-year-old Delmarc Hollingsworth have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

All three of them have been charged with second-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver and/or sell.

Hollingsworth has also been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence.