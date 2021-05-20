THP: One killed in crash after car flees traffic stop on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a crash after a vehicle attempted to flee a traffic stop on I-40, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash reportedly happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon on I-40 west near mile marker 2. THP says an officer was trying to initiate a traffic stop when the vehicle suddenly drove on the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle reportedly returned to the roadway and crossed four lines of traffic as it made a U-turn. According to THP, another vehicle struck the fleeing vehicle on its driver side door.

THP says 27-year-old Mikell Arrington died as a result of the crash. Another driver was reportedly injured and was cited for not wearing a seatbelt.