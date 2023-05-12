MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with arrest warrants out of Georgia and Shelby County was arrested Thursday after he was stopped for driving a vehicle with expired tags, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says.

The trooper who pulled over Andrew Langley Thursday on Interstate 269 said Langley was also driving without proof of insurance and had a backpack full of IDs, debit cards, cash app cards, mail, and W-2 forms belonging to other people.

The trooper said Langley, 33, claimed he found wallets in different parts of Memphis and kept them in his backpack.

Court records show Langley was sentenced to eight years in prison for robbery in 2015 and the same year sentenced to one year for theft of property.

He was wanted for a theft at Jumping World on Shelby Oaks Drive in March. Police said Langley stole a woman’s purse with her car keys and was later caught on camera trying to drive her vehicle off the parking lot.

Police said Langley was also captured on camera trying to carjack a woman pumping gas at the Shell station on US Highway 64 last year. They said other customers at the gas station were able to pull him out of the victim’s vehicle. Langley was charged with attempted carjacking, and the case is still going through the system.

Police have not said what Langley was wanted for in Georgia. In Shelby County, he is charged with two counts of theft of property, attempted theft of property, identity theft, criminal attempted ID theft, violation of the state’s financial law, and operating a vehicle with expired tags.

Langley is being held on a $80,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday.