THP: Carjacking suspects arrested, speeding at 177 mph in stolen Rolls-Royce

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people were arrested outside of Chattanooga after troopers observed a stolen Rolls-Royce going 177 mph and attempting to carjack a second victim.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a call from Georgia Highway Patrol on Tuesday about a stolen Rolls-Royce before THP Sergeant David McVey observed the luxury sedan speeding at 177 mph on I-24 in Marion County, Tennessee.

“We are so thankful for the high level of partnership that the THP has with the Georgia Department of Public Safety and all of our federal, state and local partners,” said Colonel Matt Perry.

According to THP, 20-year-old Tyler Long and a 17-year-old juvenile caused a Porsche to crash and attempted to carjack the Porsche by showing a semi-automatic pistol.

“If not for the swift action of Sergeant McVey, the outcome of this incident could’ve been tragically different,” said Captain Timothy Spicer.

A loaded 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol dropped during the altercation in the Porsche was recovered. Troopers were able to take both suspects into custody and they were taken to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

