Thousands without power as winter storm rolls through Tennessee, Mississippi & Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people were left in the dark as of Monday morning as winter weather moved through the Mid-South.

According to Entergy Arkansas, 3,295 customers were in the dark as of 4 a.m. and 1,409 customers were without power in Mississippi.

If you are without power in either state, call Entergy at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

For the latest outage information for Arkansas and Mississippi.

In Memphis, 1,200 customers were without power at that time.

To see the latest outage information, click here.

If you need to report an outage, call MLGW’s Electric Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500.