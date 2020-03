MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people are in the dark after severe thunderstorms moved across the Mississippi River, into Shelby County, on Saturday night.

According to Memphis, Light, Gas and Water’s outage map, nearly 4,000 people are without power across the area.

The outage map shows most of the outages are out towards Germantown, Hickory Hill, Parkway Village and Fox Meadows.

There are other outages reported sporadically across the county. Crews are working to restore power.