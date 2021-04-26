Thousands of Covid shots available this week in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials say thousands of Covid vaccines are still available for this week, many of them without the need for an appointment.
Pipkin Building
Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
7 a.m. – 2 p.m.: 1,008 appointments available
2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: 1,008 vaccines available without an appointment.
Germantown
Monday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1000 doses will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.
Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1000 doses will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.
Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: 1,008 appointments are available.
Thursday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1,008 appointments are available.
Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1,008 appointments are available.
Faith Baptist
Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday with 500 doses available on first come, first serve basis.
Raleigh/Greater Imani
Monday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.
Tuesday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.
Friday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.
Saturday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.
Whitehaven
Tuesday: 500 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.
Wednesday: 500 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.
Thursday: 756 appointments are available.
Friday: 756 appointments are available.
Saturday: 756 appointments are available.
Gill
Tuesday and Thursday: 300 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.
Community POD’s
300 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.
To sign up for an appointment, click here.