Thousands of Covid shots available this week in Shelby County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials say thousands of Covid vaccines are still available for this week, many of them without the need for an appointment.

Pipkin Building

Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.: 1,008 appointments available

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: 1,008 vaccines available without an appointment.

Germantown

Monday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1000 doses will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1000 doses will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: 1,008 appointments are available.

Thursday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1,008 appointments are available.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1,008 appointments are available.

Faith Baptist

Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday with 500 doses available on first come, first serve basis.

Raleigh/Greater Imani

Monday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Tuesday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Friday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Saturday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Whitehaven

Tuesday: 500 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Wednesday: 500 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Thursday: 756 appointments are available.

Friday: 756 appointments are available.

Saturday: 756 appointments are available.

Gill

Tuesday and Thursday: 300 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Community POD’s

300 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News