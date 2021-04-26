Thousands of Covid shots available this week in Shelby County

Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health officials say thousands of Covid vaccines are still available for this week, many of them without the need for an appointment.

Pipkin Building

Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.: 1,008 appointments available

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.: 1,008 vaccines available without an appointment.

Germantown

Monday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1000 doses will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1000 doses will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: 1,008 appointments are available.

Thursday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1,008 appointments are available.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 1,008 appointments are available.

Faith Baptist

Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday with 500 doses available on first come, first serve basis.

Raleigh/Greater Imani

Monday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Tuesday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Friday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Saturday: 600 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Whitehaven

Tuesday: 500 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Wednesday: 500 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Thursday: 756 appointments are available.

Friday: 756 appointments are available.

Saturday: 756 appointments are available.

Gill

Tuesday and Thursday: 300 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

Community POD’s

300 vaccines available on first come, first serve basis.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.