MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of children’s pajamas have been recalled because they failed to meet federal flammability standards and could pose a burn risk for children.

One of the pajama sets was sold exclusively on Amazon under the “NewCosplay” brand, which is mostly animal-themed one-piece garments.

Another kids’ pajama recall affects more than 38,000 Selfie Craft Company children’s pajama sets. The PJs were sold at various retailers from November 2017 through June of last year.

For details on how to get your money back for these recalled items, see the links below.

NewCosplay Brand, click here. For other NewCosplay recalls, click here.

Selfie Craft Company Recall, click here.

