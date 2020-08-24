Thousands in danger of having utilities cut off as MLGW resumes disconnections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of electric customers in Memphis are in danger of having their service cut off starting on Monday.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water suspended disconnections in March because of the pandemic. That moratorum was supposed to end earlier this month, but the utility company extended the program until Monday, August 24.

As of last month, 38,000 customers were behind on their electric bill.

Since the beginning, MLGW has been working with customers to avoid having to shut off their power. It’s expanded its payment plans to allow people more time to pay.

Several organizations can also help. Shelby County’s Community Services Agengy distrubtes funds through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Another resource is the Metropolitian Interfaith Association.

The state of Tennessee is providing emergency cash assistance to families who have lost income due to the pandemic.

MLGW and the Tennessee Valley Authority has also set aside $400,000 in grants to help customers, but that won’t go far considering the total amount owed is in the tens of millions of dollars.

MLGW said it’s important you call them and learn what your options are before your service is disconnected.

