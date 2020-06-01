Thirty-one arrested during Sunday protest, including former Grizzlies player

Police and protesters face off near Main and Beale on Sunday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirty-one people were arrested Sunday night after Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings says peaceful protests began taking a turn.

Background checks on the 31 suspects show just two that live outside the Memphis area.

Most of these charges were minor – 25 of the 31 suspects are facing disorderly conduct charges, and there were also 13 “obstructing highway” charges given out.

Lester Hudson

Perhaps the most noteworthy arrest was that of former Memphis Grizzlies guard Lester Hudson.

The Memphis native and Chinese Basketball Association star was arrested around 1 a.m. at the protests and faces three charges, including one for unlawful possession of a weapon. He was released on his own recognizance just hours later.

A police affidavit said his arrest came as police were trying to clear Main Street. Hudson, who said he had been at a nearby bar, allegedly said something to an officer.

The high arrests totals come as a surprise, because Black Lives Matter organizers have actually given instructions to protesters on how to not get arrested. The group that largely wants to protest peacefully and lawfully.

Rallings expressed frustration at the number of arrests, saying law enforcement does not want it to get to that point. He said some are causing harm to the very city they want to change.

Memphis city leaders imposed a 10 p.m. curfew beginning Monday night.

Police said 10 businesses had been vandalized, three police cars damaged, and shots were fired at three officers since Wednesday.