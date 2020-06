MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A portion of northbound Third Street in southwest Memphis was closed following a crash that critically injured one person Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police said officers were on the scene of the crash between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles around 4 p.m. at Third Street and Brooks Road.

One person was taken from the scene to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Northbound lanes of Third Street at Brooks are closed while police clear the scene.