Third man charged in shooting that injured East Memphis child

Donyaveus Betts

Tommy Dang

Kevin Cantu

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third man has been charged following a shooting in East Memphis that left an little girl injured.

Donyaveus Betts, 18, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with 14 counts of attempted murder.

According to police, Betts, Kevin Cantu and Tommy Dang opened fire on a house in the 4600 block of Dunn. One of the bullets struck a four-year-old girl in the leg as she was sleeping inside the home next to her mother.

The little girl was taken to the hospital and released. No one else inside the home was hurt.

Video obtained from a neighbor’s home reportedly showed that the suspects also threw a Molotov cocktail at the home, starting a small fire. They then jumped into a silver Toyota Camry and fled the scene.

Investigators said they located 28 spent shell casings with three different types of caliber on the scene. One of them was a 5.56 caliber casing.

While analyzing evidence, one of the victims told police that a relative had allegedly been accused of assault and that they needed to talk to the victim’s brother, Dang. The shooting victim was under the impression that Dang was after his relative and may have been involved in the shooting.

Several hours later, police said Dang called them saying his 5.56 caliber rifle had been stolen. They said Dang also owns a silver Toyota Camry and matched the description of one of the suspects involved in the shooting.

During questioning, he reportedly told investigators that he lied about his report and that he was involved in the shooting. He also stated that his sister was involved in the planning of the incident.

While questioning her, police said the sister gave up Cantu and Betts.

Cantu turned himself in to police and admitted to being the getaway driver.