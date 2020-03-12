Third missing boater’s body recovered from Tennessee River

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A third body of an unidentified boater was recovered from the Tennessee River on Thursday.

The local fire department discovered the body around 7 a.m. Thursday near Shiloh National Military Park. That’s the same area where two other bodies were recovered early this week.

Hardin County authorities have now suspended operations as they wait for positive identification of all three of the deceased.

On Feb. 22, 43-year old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys went through the Pickwick Dam during a fishing tournament. The three were last seen in a picture taken above the dam that Saturday, between 8 and 8:30 a.m.