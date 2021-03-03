Thieves use truck and chain to burglarize South Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for four males who used a truck and a chain to break into a South Memphis convenience store in the middle of the night.

Investigators said the burglars attached the chain to a grey Dodge pickup to pry open the front doors of the business in the 500 block of South Parkway on February 10.

The thieves were caught on camera running through the store. Police said they took a large number of tobacco products and lottery tickets.

Surveillance cameras outside the store also captured images of the truck used in the break-in.

If you recognize anything about the individuals in this picture you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

