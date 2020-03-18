Thieves use surgical masks as disguise, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A cigarette delivery truck was parked at an East Memphis gas station when police say two men went inside it stole over $11,000 worth of cigarettes. It was also the second time this week criminals used surgical masks to conceal their faces.

Video from the scene showed just how fast they moved, loading boxes of cigarettes into their van with the delivery guy still in view.

Alan Sukhiany owns the Exxon on Poplar where it happened Monday. He couldn’t help but notice they were wearing medical masks.

“That’s ridiculous during these tough times. That’s what they are doing, they’re taking advantage of the situation.”

Tuesday morning when an armed robber walked into a Cricket store on South Third he was also wearing a surgical mask.

“It’s a joke. I actually think it’s a joke.”

One man WREG’s Melissa Moon spoke to said he’s wearing a mask to protect his health. He believed criminals are trying to use a serious global health crisis to blend in.

“It’s just not right.”

Despite their disguises, police said they were able to arrest this pair because they were also following that cigarette truck.

C.W. Williams and Martavious Farley were charged with theft and evading arrest.

Police said they are still searching for the other robber.