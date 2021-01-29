Thieves use stolen vehicle to break into businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released video of a group of criminals caught on camera using a stolen Chevrolet Silverado to smash into businesses.

The video was taken from the Marathon gas station near the corner of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Brooks Road on January 26. The thieves smashed through the front door before scrambling inside to steal cigarettes and cash.

Authorities said they did the same thing at the Flash Market gas station on East Holmes Road the next day and then tried to break into the R&S Food Mart down the street. In the last incident, they reportedly put chains around the door in an effort to get it open, but were unsuccessful.

Police said the truck was stolen during another robbery.

If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.