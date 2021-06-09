Thieves steal cases of lottery tickets and try to cash them in at another store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For at least the third time this year Memphis police are investigating a lottery ticket heist from a convenience store, but are not saying if they believe any of the cases are connected.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, two men snatched lottery display boxes from the All In One gas station in the 1900 block of Whitten Road in northeast Memphis.

Memphis police have released surveillance video that shows one of the suspects go up to the counter and grab two of the larger lottery ticket dispensers.

The thieves were seen leaving the store in a silver Honda Civic.

Investigators said a day later, a man attempted to cash in several of the stolen tickets at another gas station in the 500 block of Highland.

The stolen tickets are valued at well over $1,000.

In March, police released pictures of pair of thieves who walked out of an Exxon Station in the 6100 block of Poplar with two lottery display cases.

Lottery ticket theft on Poplar in March

Thieves snatch lottery displays from convenience store in East Memphis

And back in January thieves ran out of Exxon at Union and Cleveland with two lottery ticket display stands.

It does not appear arrests have been made in any of the thefts.

Lottery theft on Union in January

Lottery ticket thieves on the run after stealing lottery ticket stands at gas station

If you have any information that can help police call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.