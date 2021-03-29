Thieves snatch lottery displays from convenience store in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are looking for a pair of thieves who stole two large lottery ticket dispensers from a gas station while customers stood just inches away.

Investigators have released several pictures of the lottery ticket heist last Wednesday at the Exxon in the 6100 block of Poplar in East Memphis.







Photos provided by Memphis Police

They said the suspects entered the store, approached the counter, and grabbed the lottery dispensers and left without paying.

They were seen getting into a white, four-door Sedan that was waiting in a nearby parking lot.

Police have not said how much the stolen lottery tickets were worth. Back in January, thieves stole two lottery display stands from the Exxon at Union and Cleveland. The crime was also captured on camera.

Lottery ticket thieves on the run

If you have any information that can help police with their investigations call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.