MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a truck driver escaped serious injury after he tried to stop a group of thieves from stealing boxes of frozen chicken from his big rig early Wednesday morning.

The trucker said he was asleep in his cab in the 3300 block of Pearson Road near American Way around 6:40 a.m.

He felt some movement coming from his trailer and saw several males unloading boxes of frozen chicken from his trailer into their vehicles.

The trucker driver said when he confronted them, one of the suspects tried to rob him and then fired several shots at him as he ran away. The victim was not hit.

In surveillance released by police, you can see one of the suspects roll under a fence to get access to the truck.

In another video, you can see the suspects’ vehicles. Police said they were possibly in a black Buick Regal and a silver Honda Pilot.

Police have not said how much chicken was stolen from the truck or the value.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information that can help police find them, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.