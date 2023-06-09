MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a group of thieves hit the parking lot of a Target store and two area malls Thursday afternoon, stealing cars and property.

Investigators say they were able to arrest one of the criminals when he was spotted driving one of the stolen vehicles.

Police said a 2017 Infiniti was reported stolen from the Target on U.S. Highway 64 around noon. A short time later, a shopper at nearby Wolfchase Mall called the police after someone broke out the rear window of his car and stole his wallet. A 2012 Red Nissan 370Z was also taken from the lot of the Oak Court Mall on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis.

Police said officers with the Bartlett Crime Suppression Unit saw the stole Nissan 370Z near Raleigh Lagrange and Sycamore View in Northeast Memphis and followed it to the Glenhome Apartments.

They said a male driver, later identified as Cordarius Hickerson, 18, got out of the red Nissan and tried to run from police.

Investigators said there were able to tie Hickerson to all of the thefts. According to the affidavit, the stolen Red Nissan 370Z was captured on video when the Infiniti was stolen, and the car at Wolfchase Mall was burglarized.

Hickerson was charged with several counts of theft of property, burglary of a vehicle, and evading arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.