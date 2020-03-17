These states have some of the most drastic restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 16: A bar sits closed in the early evening in Brooklyn after a decree that all bars and restaurants shutdown by 8 pm in New York City as much of the nation slows and takes extra precautions due to the continued spreading of the coronavirus on March 16, 2020 in New York City, United States. Across the country schools, businesses and places of work have either been shut down or are restricting hours of operation as Americans try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

US coronavirus cases have now surpassed 4,475 and some officials say the US could end up with a count as high as hard-hit Italy if it doesn’t make dramatic changes to the way Americans live, work and play.

Governors and city leaders have begun implementing measures to encourage residents to stay home or skip nights out, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

That’s on top of guidance the federal government released Monday urging Americans to avoid eating at restaurants or bars and attending events with more than 10 people for the next two weeks.

Here’s where some of the most restrictive measures are being implemented across the US:

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

In a conference call, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the three states ordered a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people and agreed to close casinos, gyms and movies starting Monday night.

Bars and restaurants will transition to take-out only services, he said.

In New Jersey, residents are no longer able to travel between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced. That guidance will be in effect for the foreseeable future, he said.

“We want everybody to be home, not out,” he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also signed an executive order Monday directing all restaurants, bars and cafes to close down and only provide take-out or delivery services. All entertainment venues and gyms are closed, he said.

No dining out in these states

Colorado health officials issued an order order Monday directing bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters and casinos to close down for the next 30 days.

“Establishments may continue to offer food and beverage using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service, and must use precautions in doing so to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing,” a statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

Up to five members of the public are allowed on those premises at a time, to pick up food or beverage orders and they must each be six feet apart, the department said.

A similar order was signed by MinnesotaGov. Tim Walz who said “decisive action” was necessary to combat the spread of the virus. In Walz’s list were also amusement parks, bowling alleys, skatingrinks, and country clubs.

Louisiana also ordered the closing of all bars, clubs and casinos for diners until April 13, Gov. John Bel Edwards said. Furthermore, no visitations are allowed at nursing homes or prisons unless it’s an “end of life” or emergency basis.

Similarly, bars in Michigan and Indiana will only be working through takeout.

And no mass gatherings here

In New Mexico, health officials didn’t shut down establishments but ordered restaurants and bars to operate at “no greater than 50 percent of maximum occupancy and … seating capacity.”

The restrictions also prohibit gatherings of 100 or more people, a statement from New Mexico Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said.

Some states went even further.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday banning gatherings with more than 50 people — with exceptions including health care facilities, mass transit, grocery stores and the state legislature.

Similar orders were issued by the governors of Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Oregon’s governor announced some of the most restrictive measures, saying she will ban events and gatherings of more than 25 people for at least four weeks. Retail stores, pharmacies and workplaces will be exempt.

California’s Bay Area residents ordered to shelter in place

Nearly 7 million people living in a wide swath of Northern California, including Silicon Valley, are being ordered to shelter in place as of midnight Monday.

Along with San Francisco, which previously announced its order, residents in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Marin, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties, as well as the city of Berkeley, are required to stay home, per an order from health officers of those jurisdictions.

The Bay Area order is the most draconian yet of measures being taken across the country.

“We must move aggressively and immediately,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at a news conference announcing the order. “The time for half measures is over. History will not forgive us for waiting an hour more.”

Health services, grocery stores, gas stations, banks and food delivery services will remain open. Mass transit will stay open but is to be used only for travel to and from essential services.

“We know these measures will significantly disrupt people’s day to day lives, but they are absolutely necessary,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

Statewide school closures

As of Monday, governors in 37 states have made the decision to shut down schools. They are:

Wisconsin

Maryland

Ohio

Kentucky

Washington

West Virginia

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Louisiana

Rhode Island

Michigan

New Mexico

Oregon

Virginia

Utah

Delaware

South Carolina

Minnesota

New Hampshire

Arkansas

Mississippi

South Dakota

Alaska

Vermont

North Carolina

Arizona

Kansas

Montana

Florida

Connecticut

Massachusetts

North Dakota

New Jersey

Alabama

Tennessee

Georgia

New York