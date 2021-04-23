Thelma Harper, “transformative” Tennessee legislator, dies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thelma Harper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee senator Thelma Harper, who became the first African-American woman elected to the state Senate, has died. She was 80.

The longtime Nashville lawmaker’s daughter, Linda Harper, said in a statement that her mother died “peacefully and unexpectedly” Thursday while holding her hand.

Harper became a senator in 1989 and was first elected to her seat in 1991. She became the longest-serving female senator in Tennessee before she decided not to seek reelection in 2018.

Harper also served as the first chairperson of the Tennessee Black Caucus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Latest News

More News