‘The Young and the Restless’ to celebrate 12,000th episode next week

NEW YORK — Daytime’s number one drama will celebrate its 12 thousandth episode next week. “The Young and the Restless” continues to resonate with viewers after decades on the air.

Since 1973, “The Young and the Restless” has been part of daily life for millions of Americans. On Tuesday (12/1), TV’s top-rated daytime drama will reach a milestone – episode 12,000.

Many of the show’s actors have played their characters for decades. Eric Braeden just celebrated his 40th as Victor Newman and Peter Bergman has played cosmetics mogul Jack Abbott for 31 years.

“Anyone who watched the show 30 years ago has a good half a dozen characters they know a ton of stuff about. 30 years later,” Bergman says.

For nearly 50 years, “The Young and the Restless” has kept its viewers engaged by keeping its storylines real.

“It’s true-life situations. It’s about love. It’s about family. It’s about romance. It’s about everything that the audience deals with every day,” said Lauralee Bell who plays Christine Blair.

Bergman adds, “We have steered clear of freezing Genoa City, of people coming back from the dead, of people who are possessed.”

The writers have never shied away from controversial themes, taking on AIDS, breast cancer, and date rape.

The show is marking its 12,000 episode with a special week of episodes, beginning Monday (11/30). The special week will feature flash backs and the return of some beloved characters.

Catch “The Young and The Restless” weekdays on CBS or anytime on CBS All Access.