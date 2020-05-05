The Salvation Army needs donations as pandemic continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic is starting to have a massive impact on the Mid-South and especially The Salvation Army.

“We don’t take donations very lightly. It’s very much needed and help us women and helps our children as well,” Case Manager of the Salvation Army Renewal Placement Program Stacie Glover said.

However, because of the pandemic, donations have dropped by 15% even though the need for Salvation Army services has increased.

“I was an alcoholic for 14 years,” Sunsiaray Rimson said.

It was life or death for the mother of two children until she was told about the work and the programs the organization offered.

“The Salvation Army came up in a conversation I had with a family member and I felt like since that decision, I made the best decision of my life,” Rimson said.

Rimson has been sober for the last year and a half. This happened while she was a client at The Salvation Army’s Renewal Place Program. The program is funded by donations.

Because of the program, Rimson plans on being a nursing assistant and is determined to be a better mother.

“I became a mother I knew I could be while I’m here and my family can see that,” Rimson said. “They know I’m trying.”

Donating to The Salvation Army, even during the pandemic, could save a neighbor.

“I feel without donations, The Salvation Army wouldn’t be standing right now and with the help of donations, it allows us to have a foundation to build on and I agree the donations help us very much. It’s our backbone,” Rimson said.

If you would like to donate, you can submit your donations here.