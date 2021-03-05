The Rev. Al Green gets the COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Rev. Al Green is the latest celebrity to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and he encourages others to do the same.

The 74-year-old singer, songwriter and record producer received his first dose of the vaccine at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis Thursday.

Green is the pastor at Full Gospel Tabernacle in Memphis, and according to his management team, a strong advocate of everyone getting vaccinated when they can, especially members of the African-American community.

Green is best known for recording a series of well-known soul hit singles in the early 1970s, including “Let’s Stay Together”, “Love and Happiness”, and “Tired of Being Alone”.